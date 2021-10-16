Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.37% of Anika Therapeutics worth $101,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.86 million, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.