Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $21,137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 2,308,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

