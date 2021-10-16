ANON Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. ANON has a total market cap of $41,433.91 and $14.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

