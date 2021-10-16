Antiample Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Antiample has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.87 million and $57.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

