Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 180.0% in September

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATBPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

