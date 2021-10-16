Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Leede Jones Gab

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

