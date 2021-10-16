AntiMatter Price Hits $0.99 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $29.27 million and $1.29 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

