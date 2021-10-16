Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in September

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 1,446,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,198.1 days.

ANFGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,375.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

