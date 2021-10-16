Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Achieves $196.82 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00017137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $196.82 million and $14.62 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

