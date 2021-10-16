AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.74

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.74 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.92). AO World shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 1,056,105 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.74. The company has a market cap of £719.28 million and a P/E ratio of 40.38.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

