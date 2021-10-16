APENFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $259.59 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. APENFT has a market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $259.59 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.