Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
