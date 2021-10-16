ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 7.2% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $151.07 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 66,687,714 coins and its circulating supply is 66,584,326 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

