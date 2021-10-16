APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 15,200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.