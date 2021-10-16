APG Asset Management N.V. Has $29.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

