APG Asset Management N.V. Has $35.17 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,954 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 140,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $582.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.66. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.55.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

