APG Asset Management N.V. Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,511.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.20% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

