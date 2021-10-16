APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of The Mosaic worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

