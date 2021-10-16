APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 75.0% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,186,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $7,959,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $518.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

