APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,323 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.41% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.