APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,347 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

