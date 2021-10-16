APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 577,926 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 577,926 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of América Móvil worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

