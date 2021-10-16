APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 582,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vale were worth $37,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $2,748,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 132.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 887,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

