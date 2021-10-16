APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 728,375 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.