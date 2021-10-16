APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $9.28 million and $483,972.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

