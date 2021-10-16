Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

