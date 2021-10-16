Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $95.41 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $95.41 million and $8.80 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.06 or 0.00401142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

