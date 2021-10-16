Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 718,453 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 7.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $181,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.59. 4,826,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,335. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

