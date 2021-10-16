Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 56.4% in September

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Applied Science Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.