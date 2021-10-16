Apron Network One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Apron Network has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $1.24 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00206078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.