ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

