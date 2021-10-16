Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.