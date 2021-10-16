Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Arcosa worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $4,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arcosa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 63.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

