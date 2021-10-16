ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.63 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $10.63 million and $56,015.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

