Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.