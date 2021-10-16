Areti Web Innovations (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS AWEB remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Areti Web Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Areti Web Innovations Company Profile

Areti Web Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of internet based solutions. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Pahrump, NV.

