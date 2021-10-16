Argon Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $414,846.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,143 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

