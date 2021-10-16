Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.48. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 31,346 shares trading hands.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

