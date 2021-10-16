Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

