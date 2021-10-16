Ark Price Hits $2.08 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003408 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $275.23 million and $25.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,614,936 coins and its circulating supply is 132,494,039 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

