Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $105.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 193,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $538.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

