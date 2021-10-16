Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

AHH stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

