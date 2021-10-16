Arqma Hits Market Cap of $794,157.06 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $794,157.06 and $7,363.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,090.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.06407271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00308156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.78 or 0.01050540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00442869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00311839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00282127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,051,770 coins and its circulating supply is 11,007,226 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

