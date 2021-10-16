Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 149.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $179,520.58 and $12.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.