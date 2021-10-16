Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $53.05 or 0.00087523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $32.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

