Aryacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $211,000.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

