Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.
