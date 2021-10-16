Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.23. Ashford shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 12,115 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Ashford alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.