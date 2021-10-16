ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 121.8% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $499,629.46 and $12.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00306358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

