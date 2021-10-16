ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.49

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.49 and traded as low as $33.08. ATCO shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 5,731 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

